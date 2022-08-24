According to the rumors about the iPhone 14 on the market now, consumers should be able to piece together what the new opportunities of this year’s iPhone 14 series will look like; but presumably some people are a little dissatisfied with the design of this year’s iPhone 14, so creative developer Neal Agarwal constructed a A website where users can build the iPhone of their dreams, whether it’s adding a new charging port, changing colors, or adding previously unexpected accessories.

When you first enter this website, it will give you a blank phone (no lens, no case, no logo), but from the appearance, it can be seen that the essence of this blank phone should be an iPhone 13 Pro. Users can add buttons, lenses, logos, etc. to this blank phone according to their own creativity.

The content of the website is quite interesting, and users can cram all designs that would not have been put together before on the same phone. In addition to the design of the lens, users can also change the color of the iPhone at will, and can also add colors you want to emphasize for accessories such as buttons and Logos.

Although there is no way to materialize your imaginative design after the design is completed, you can share it on social platforms such as Twitter to communicate with others.

(Source of the first picture: cut from NEAL.FUN)