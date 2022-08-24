On the afternoon of August 23, the Youth Basketball Competition Competition Committee of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games held a meeting of the competition committee of the Youth Group Five-a-side Basketball Competition of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games at the Yueyang International Trade Hotel and the chief referee, team leader and coach The members’ association will “escort” the next 77 youth basketball games. The members of the competition committee, the heads of the leading units of each working group, and the coaches of the participating teams attended the meeting.

The five-a-side basketball competition of the youth group of the Provincial Games will officially start on August 24, with 13 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams, a total of 355 team leaders, coaches, team doctors and athletes participating. 9 game days, 77 games, will show the spirit of the province’s youth basketball players to the people of the province, and further promote the promotion and popularization of basketball in the province.

The reporter learned from the meeting that the five-a-side basketball match of the youth group of the Provincial Games was scheduled to be held in the gymnasium of Yueyang National Fitness Guidance Service Center and Yueyang No. 15 Middle School. By the end of June, the construction and renovation of the venue had been delivered and put into use on schedule, all tests and acceptances had been completed, and the conditions for the official competition had been met. In terms of the renovation of venue facilities, the National Fitness Guidance Service Center has invested more than 5 million to renovate the warm-up training hall, competition venue and event function room. The floors of the competition hall and warm-up hall have been refurbished and maintained, and the lighting of the warm-up hall has been replaced with a special anti-glare sports hall. Event lighting; each functional room is equipped with corresponding equipment and equipment according to functional requirements, and a total of 32 air-conditioning cabinets are configured in each venue to ensure that the training and competition of athletes is safer and more comfortable. The No. 15 Middle School of the city, as the competition site of the youth women’s basketball team, has also invested more than 3 million yuan in the construction and renovation of the venue, and built a new outdoor tensile membrane steel structure warm-up training hall. At the same time, the floor of the competition hall was renovated and repaired. All the lighting in the hall have been replaced with special anti-glare lamps, and 4 high-power air duct machines and high-power cabinet machines have been installed to ensure that the temperature in the hall is suitable and the ventilation is good, and the overall appearance of the hall is completely new; Standard configuration is required, and each functional room is also equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, refrigerator, tables, stools and chairs, sofas, etc.

The competition committee set up a safety and security team, formulated a detailed safety and security work plan, dispatched public security officers to on-site duty, and hired more than 10 security personnel to assist the competition area to improve public order and traffic safety, maintain order, and ensure the smooth progress of the competition. . The logistics support team has formulated a detailed reception plan, and all the docking reception hotels have been arranged in place. There are also dozens of volunteers running around the competition area to provide services for the event. The epidemic prevention medical team made careful arrangements in accordance with the overall requirements of the Provincial Games Executive Committee’s epidemic prevention work, strived to create good conditions for various competitions, and provided thoughtful services to the competition teams.