She is fine and first presented herself alone, then was joined by her mother on Wednesday afternoon at the Cecchignola police station. And she only said to the soldiers of the Arma: “Hello, I recommend one thing: I don’t want to be with my father”. Benedetta C., the 12-year-old girl from Rome who disappeared on 4 August from Marina Velca, near Tarquinia, where the family home where she is located in Rome at the Pisana had accompanied her for a day at the beach, rang the intercom of the barracks at about 3 pm. She has been identified with her mother, an employee of the Ministry of the Interior, as she described on Facebook in recent days, and she will perhaps also be compared with her father. In the evening she was accompanied to the police station, and then the carabinieri and the police again took her to a new family home.

The contacts of the 12-year-old on Instagram

The intervention of the postal police in the last 24 hours has been decisive, reconstructing «in record time the network of people who have hosted the missing minor in the past few days. This activity – explains the investigator – was made possible by monitoring the use of social networks by the minor, which allowed the reconstruction of the connections and therefore of the movements day by day, which took place mainly in the south-west area of ​​Rome. Following the subsequent searches in the area carried out on the basis of the aforementioned investigations, those who supported the minor in her removal were identified. In the afternoon, therefore, having received news of the identification of the houses in which she had found hospitality, the minor decided to end her escape ». In particular, the postal agents reconstructed the Instagram contact network of the minor and reached three people: the investigators showed up in their homes, but Benedetta was not there, however the circle narrowed and in the end who was with her, like her mother, he decided to accompany her to the nearest Army barracks.

Benedetta is entrusted to her father by the judge

The police searches had started immediately after the complaint presented by an operator of the family home on the evening of August 4 in Tarquinia but had basically developed in Rome. In fact, the young woman lives with her father in her Eur because she was entrusted to him by the judge, even though she had been a guest in the family home for two weeks. However, from the very first bars it was understood that hers was a voluntary estrangement and that there were conflicts between her parents.

The quarrel in the family home and the escape

The reason for the escape to the sea was linked to a dispute the minor had with the operators who had taken away her mobile phone as she was using it without permission. From Tarquinia Benedetta you then reached Rome by bus and you should have stayed all these days as a guest of friends, perhaps with her mother who is aware of everything. Hence the investigations by the carabinieri which could lead to further developments in the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

