The Ceres-1 Yao-7 carrier rocket was launched at 12:03 on August 10, sending the Xiguang-1 01 satellite and six other satellites into the predetermined orbit. The launch was carried out at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and was deemed a success by the mission officials.

This successful launch highlights the capabilities of China‘s space industry and its dedication to advancing space exploration. The Ceres 1 launch vehicle has now completed seven successful flights, further cementing China‘s position in the global space race.

The launch was overseen by the Xinhua News Agency, which also published a photo taken by Wang Jiangbo. The photo captured the moment of the rocket’s liftoff, showcasing the power and precision of the Ceres-1 Yao-7 launch vehicle.

China‘s space program has been steadily progressing over the years, with significant achievements in satellite technology and manned space missions. The successful launch of the Ceres-1 Yao-7 carrier rocket adds to China‘s growing list of space exploration accomplishments.

The mission’s success can be attributed to the dedication and expertise of the scientists and engineers involved in the project. This launch demonstrates China‘s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and establishing itself as a major player in the global space industry.

As China continues to make strides in its space program, the world watches with anticipation for its future endeavors. The successful launch of the Ceres-1 Yao-7 carrier rocket is just one example of China‘s growing presence in space exploration and highlights its technological advancements in the field.