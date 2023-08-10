Dresden: Further danger of smoke due to major fire in waste disposal company

Fire brigade spokesman: Smoke development can increase again

In the morning, fire department spokesman Michael Klahre told MDR SACHSEN that the fire was under control. But it is still burning inside the hall, which is why all warnings continue to apply. Klahre expects that the smoke development could increase again in the course of the extinguishing work. The fire brigade could not enter the hall because of the danger of collapse. In the meantime, emergency services from the Technical Relief Agency have arrived to provide support.

More than 100 firefighters on duty

The fire brigade is on duty with around 100 members of the professional fire brigade and the volunteer fire brigade. Firefighting is currently only possible from the outside. Turntable ladders have been installed and several hundred meters of hose have been laid. Freiberger Strasse was completely blocked for this purpose. The main goal of the emergency services was to prevent the spread to neighboring buildings.

Official warning of massive smoke development

According to the fire brigade, there was a “massive smoke development”, the smoke moved in the direction of Dresden-Neustadt. The integrated regional control center in Dresden issued an official hazard notification. Residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed within a radius of two kilometers around Rosenstrasse and to switch off air conditioning and ventilation systems. The affected area should be avoided or largely avoided.

