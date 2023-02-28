â€œBetween many falsehoods that I have heard is the one according to which they were shipwrecked due to the government’s provisions on non-governmental organizations. Only that route is not covered by NGO ships».

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rejects all accusations move to the government for the shipwreck of Crotone. And in the first episode of “Five Minutes” by Bruno Vespa, the strip broadcast on Raiuno after the news, renews the “condolences for a tragedy that cannot leave anyone indifferent”. But claims the line of the Piantedosi decree: Â«This simply demonstrates that the more people leave, the more they risk dyingÂ». To face this problem with “seriousness and humanity” for Meloni is “stop departures”. But European intervention is needed on this, underlines the premier, referring to having sent a letter to the Council and the European Commission so that, she says, “act quickly to put into practice what has been discussed” in Brussels.

Meloni explained the emotion in front of a stuffed animal of a child who died in the bombing in Ukraine: Â«It was very similar to one of my daughterÂ». And she said she was “proud” of the line of support in Kiev. Â«Many expected a “spaghetti and mandolin” Italietta that always turns the other way. Instead we have shown that we are authoritative», said the founder of FdI.

And, to the Italians’ doubts about sending arms to Ukraine, he replied: Â«I understand. But it is an illusion to think that if we did not support them we would have peace. We would have an invasion that would bring war closer to our home. It’s one it is a hoax to say that in order to send aid to Kiev we take away funds from the ItaliansÂ». See also The precision diet and treatments to slow down aging