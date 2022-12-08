Home Health “I have rare pain, skip tour”
Health

“I have rare pain, skip tour”

by admin
“I have rare pain, skip tour”

Celine Dion announces her illness – “It’s difficult – continues the singer in the video – for me to face these difficulties and talk about what is happening to me. I was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called ‘stiff person syndrome’, which affects one in a million people” .

She explains that little is known about this syndrome, but now she knows what causes the spasms that affect every aspect of her daily life. “Unfortunately – she adds – these spasms make it difficult for me to walk and do not allow me to use my vocal cords as usual. It hurts me to tell you that this means that I will not be able to resume my tour in Europe in February”.

Voice cracking with emotion, Celine Dion says she is still surrounded by great doctors who are helping her get better. The pop star doesn’t hide that it’s an uphill battle because all she’s ever done is sing; “It’s the thing I love the most,” she stressed.

In tears, he then greeted his fans, also underlining that he missed them and that of the stage. “I always give 100% during my shows, but this condition doesn’t allow me at the moment… I love you so much and I hope to see you again very soon”.

See also  There is thunder! "Rageter and Clark: Time and Space", a new-generation cosmic adventure with the ultimate PS5 performance | 4Gamers

Dion had already canceled the North American legs of her tour last January and her European dates in April. Among the dates that will skip there is also that of the Lucca Summer Festival scheduled for 15 July 2023.

You may also like

Dictionary of narrative medicine, there is also room...

Cholesterol, the first sign that reveals when it’s...

The safety of vaccines against Covid-19 is very...

Walk, how many steps to take to lose...

here’s how to eat it to protect your...

Does honey for breakfast make you fat? Here...

The Sanfelice gym in Viadana is now finished:...

Fitness Business: diversify or disappear

Stiff person syndrome, what is the disease Celine...

“The flu worries me the most. Mask at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy