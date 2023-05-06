“I have stage four cancer, I have months left to live”

Professional journalist since 2017, I write about news and economic-political current affairs, I have always been interested in social issues and sports . Passionate about music, I have had various experiences in the radio. After the master’s degree in journalism in Turin, for years I went back and forth to Palermo, where I was born and, for now, back.

The writer Michela Murgia has revealed that she has only a few months to live ahead of her due to a tumor. Stage four renal cell carcinoma, as he told ‘Corriere della Sera’, which caused metastases “to the lungs, bones, brain” and that for this reason, he explains, an operation “would not make sense”.

Cancer therapy

The writer, literary critic and commentator told her story in a long interview with Aldo Cazzullo, in which she also talks about her latest book “Three bowls”, through which she retraces her illness.

“I’m treating myself with biopharmaceutical immunotherapy – he explained – It does not attack the disease; stimulates the response of the immune system. The goal is not to eradicate evil, it’s late, but to gain time. Months, maybe many”.

The discovery of lung cancer

Michela Murgia, 50, revealed that she already had lung cancer, discovered at the time of the electoral campaign for her candidacy for the presidency of the Sardinia Region, in 2014: “And I didn’t talk about it – she explained in another interview in 2016 – I didn’t want pity, I didn’t want to be accused of exploiting the disease. I could have stopped, but I would have frustrated the efforts of hundreds of people. So I held out, and went to be treated outside Sardinia: if I had undergone chemotherapy in Cagliari, they would have recognized me and I would have ended up in the newspapers”.

“It was a good thing that I was very involved in the political project of Sardegna Possibile – she said to ‘Donna Moderna’ – because if I had had no other thought than the disease, what happens to many sick people would have happened to me: you don’t have cancer, you you become cancer. And you just talk about that, how you feel, the fact that you’re losing your hair from chemo. I, on the other hand, got up in the morning and thought about the rally, the people to meet, the political synthesis to be made, the plane to take”.

Photo source: ANSA

Michela Murgia at the time of the elections in Sardinia

Renal cancer

In February 2022, Murgia she had been hospitalized in intensive care and had made it known that she had undergone thoracic surgery at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Rome.

The writer said she realized she was ill again because she was no longer breathing: “They took me away five liters of water from the lung. This time the cancer had started in the kidney. But because of Covid I had neglected the checks ”.



