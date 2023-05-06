Home » “I have stage four cancer, I have months left to live”
"I have stage four cancer, I have months left to live"

"I have stage four cancer, I have months left to live"

The Sardinian writer has revealed that she suffers from renal cell carcinoma against which she has been battling for some time. Already in 2014 she had lung cancer

The writer Michela Murgia has revealed that she has only a few months to live ahead of her due to a tumor. Stage four renal cell carcinoma, as he told ‘Corriere della Sera’, which caused metastases “to the lungs, bones, brain” and that for this reason, he explains, an operation “would not make sense”.

