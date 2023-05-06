Xi Jinping presided over the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Commission, emphasizing the acceleration of the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy and the high-quality development of the population to support Chinese-style modernization- WSWS

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the Central Financial and Economic Commission chaired the first meeting of the 20th Central Financial and Economic Commission on the afternoon of May 5, emphasizing that the work of the new Central Financial and Economic Commission should be done well, and research should be carried out to speed up the construction of modernization Industrial system issues, research on supporting Chinese-style modernization with high-quality population development. Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting and emphasized that the new Central Finance and Economics Commission should continue to play a good role in formulating major policies for economic work, and further strengthen and improve the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on economic work. The modern industrial system is the material and technological foundation of a modern country, and the focus of economic development must be placed on the real economy to provide strong material support for the realization of the second centenary goal. Population development is a major event related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must focus on improving the overall quality of the population and support Chinese-style modernization with high-quality population development.

Li Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Premier of the State Council, and Deputy Director of the Central Financial and Economic Commission; Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Central Secretariat, and Member of the Central Financial and Economic Commission; Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council, and Member of the Central Financial and Economic Commission To attend a meeting.

The meeting heard the reports of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, and listened to the reports of the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Health and Health Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the Ministry of Education. A report on supporting Chinese-style modernization with high-quality population development.

The meeting pointed out that economic construction is the central task of the party, and strengthening the party’s leadership over economic work is an integral part of strengthening the party’s overall leadership. The Central Financial and Economic Commission is an important institutional arrangement for the Party Central Committee to lead the economic work, with heavy responsibilities and important roles. To do a good job in the work of the new Central Finance and Economics Commission, it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and focus on promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to strengthen strategic planning, strengthen the concept of the system, promote coordinated implementation, strengthen study and research, and implement the national development strategy consistently. The meeting deliberated and approved the “Central Financial and Economic Commission Working Rules” and “Central Financial and Economic Commission Office Working Rules”.

The meeting emphasized that accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy is related to our strategic initiative in future development and international competition.We must grasp the wave of new technological revolutions such as artificial intelligence, adapt to the requirements of harmonious co-existence between man and nature, maintain and enhance the advantages of a complete industrial system and strong supporting capabilities, efficiently gather global innovation elements, promote industrial intelligence, greening, and integration, and build A modern industrial system with integrity, advancement and safety. We must insist on putting the real economy first, and prevent the reality from becoming virtual; we must insist on making progress while maintaining stability and proceeding step by step, and we must not be greedy for big things; we must insist on the integration and development of the three industries, and avoid separation and confrontation; we must insist on promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and should not be regarded as “low-end Industry” simply exit; adhere to open cooperation, not behind closed doors.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to improve the industrial policy in the new development stage, put the maintenance of industrial security as the top priority, strengthen the top-level design in strategic fields, and enhance the synergy of industrial policies. It is necessary to strengthen key core technology research and strategic resource support, and implement the main position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation from the system. We must pay more attention to grain storage and technology, and break through the limitations of natural conditions such as arable land on agricultural production. It is necessary to make good use of the advantages of the ultra-large-scale market, organically combine the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the strategy of innovation-driven development, and strengthen the open cooperation of the industrial chain and supply chain. We must vigorously build world-class enterprises, cherish and care for outstanding entrepreneurs, and vigorously train craftsmen of great powers.

The meeting pointed out that my country’s current population development is characterized by declining birthrate, aging population, and regional population growth and differentiation. It is necessary to fully understand and correctly view the new situation of my country’s population development.Focusing on the strategic arrangements for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation, we must improve the population development strategy in the new era, understand, adapt to, and lead the new normal of population development, focus on improving the overall quality of the population, strive to maintain an appropriate fertility level and population size, and accelerate the creation of high-quality, high-quality population. Adequate, well-structured, and reasonably distributed modern human resources support Chinese-style modernization with high-quality population development. It is necessary to plan population issues with a systematic concept, promote high-quality population development through reform and innovation, closely combine high-quality population development with people’s high-quality life, and promote the all-round development of people and the common prosperity of all people.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deepen the reform and innovation of education and health services, take the construction of a strong education country as a strategic project for the high-quality development of the population, and comprehensively improve the scientific and cultural quality, health quality, and ideological and moral quality of the population. It is necessary to establish and improve the fertility support policy system, vigorously develop the inclusive childcare service system, significantly reduce the burden of family childbirth education, promote the construction of a childbirth-friendly society, and promote the long-term balanced development of the population. It is necessary to strengthen the development and utilization of human resources, stabilize the labor participation rate, and improve the efficiency of human resource utilization. It is necessary to implement the national strategy of actively responding to population aging, promote the construction of a basic pension service system, vigorously develop the silver economy, accelerate the development of a multi-level and multi-pillar pension insurance system, and strive to realize that the elderly are well-supported, active, and happy. It is necessary to better coordinate the relationship between population, economy, society, resources and environment, optimize regional economic layout and land space system, optimize population structure, maintain population security, and promote high-quality population development.

Members of the Central Financial and Economic Commission attended the meeting, and responsible comrades from relevant departments of the central and state agencies attended the meeting.