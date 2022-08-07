She introduced herself to Emergency room asking for hospitalization after a quarrel with her husband but then, as she was accompanied to the waiting room in a wheelchair, she began to insult the two doctors who were assisting her, trying to hit a female doctor.

It happened athospital Carlo Poma of Mantua, where on Saturday 30 July a woman who claimed to need a hospitalization in psychiatry showed up. The doctor on duty called a psychiatrist colleague for a consultation, but he ruled out the need to keep her in hospital. Faced with her refusal there donna she went on a rampage and tried to hit the doctor with the stick.

Fortunately, the doctor parried the blow with her arm, reporting a healable trauma in a few days. Calmed down thanks to the intervention of other health workers, the woman was reported for interruption of public service.

It is not the first time that the doctor comes assaulted by a patient. She had already happened last April when she, also during the work shift, she was hit by a punch in the face. The man was angry because – he said about him – his “slippers” had been stolen while he was in the waiting room for a visit. Even in that case the attacker was reported.

