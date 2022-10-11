Maria Giovanna Magliealways critical of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza for the management of Covid between quarantines, green passes and vaccines, he definitively sinks it with a post published on his Twitter profile: “The next Minister of Health, I insist on calling him that because health is mine”, the journalist attacks, “not it must in no way be compromised with the bankruptcy management of the covid. I would like a lawyer expert in civil rights, the citizens have suffered too much “. A post that was full of comments and hearts.

After all, with the new center-right government, everyone expects a change of pace on Covid compared to the “era of Hope”. In all likelihood, quarantines and isolation of positives will be reviewed. In fact, the quarantine could be abolished for those who have Covid and have no symptoms and maintained for those who have cough and fever. Other news could include the farewell to the daily bulletin – which would become weekly – and the exclusion from the counts of hospitalizations of patients who have discovered to be positive in the hospital.

In short, a change of pace that will have a lot to do with the choice of the new Minister of Health who will have to take the place of Roberto Speranza.