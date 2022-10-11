On the 11th, Lola shared a sweet photo with her boyfriend Wang Nengneng on social platforms to celebrate his birthday. In the photo, Lola cooked a table of delicious food and hugged Wang Nengneng from behind. The two showed a happy and happy smile to the camera. , full of happiness!

Some netizens left a message in the comment area asking if Lola made the birthday meal by herself, and Lola naughty responded “the whole point is good”; some netizens said that the longer Lola and Wang Nengneng were, the more similar they were, and Lola also said that “it’s really a little bit”.

It is reported that Lola and Wang Nengneng met in the love variety show “Half-familiar Lovers”. The interaction between the two in the show caused many netizens to drink sugar online. They were also called “Balala Energy CP” by the audience. The two finally came together smoothly, and the kiss at the end of the show once made CP fans scream, and they were about to be dizzy. The two of them have continued their relationship to this day.

This year, they also jointly participated in the first love variety show CP group “Love This Little Thing”, in which they continued to show their sweet daily love life. Although the two have not been in love for a long time, they have already lived a sweet cohabitation life. Outside of the show, they also often show sweetness in daily shows on social platforms, and many people sigh that “adult love is good.”

