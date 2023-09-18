“The World Returns to Heart”: A Spectacular Fusion of Poetry, Music, and Dance

Original poetry, music and dance show “The World Returns to Heart” will be staged at Shanxi Xinzhou Grand Theater

The highly anticipated original poetry, music, and dance show titled “The World Returns to Heart” is coming to the Shanxi Xinzhou Grand Theater. From September 26 to October 5, audiences will have the opportunity to witness this captivating production. The creative team behind “The World Returns” consists of a talented group of renowned artists and creators, including director Lang Kun, Chairman of the Chinese Dancers Association Feng Shuangbai, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Musicians Association He Muyang, famous producer Huang Chengjian, and renowned choreographer Cai Weiman, among others.

Inspired by the historical story of the Han Dynasty and the Xiongnu, “The World Returns” follows the journey from war to peace and intermarriage. Chief director Lang Kun shared his vision for the show, stating, “We launched the poetry, music, and dance show ‘The World Returns to Heart’ to instill a stronger cultural confidence in every Chinese individual. Through the collision between Chinese cultural traditions and the future, we aim to create a masterpiece that represents the style and trend of an era.”

Feng Shuangbai, the screenwriter of the play and chairman of the Chinese Dancers Association, explained the original intention behind “The World Comes to Heart.” He stated, “In this work, we aim to use artistic techniques to showcase the concept of ‘the world is one family’ and express the idea of cooperation and common development. Our beautiful vision is to promote unity and inspire the audience to delve deeper into history, culture, and national spirit.”

Music plays a vital role in “The World Returns to the Heart.” The music director, He Muyang, disclosed that the show will utilize musical instruments, rhythms, and timbres with local characteristics to depict the vigorous spirit of the Han Dynasty. A mixture of ethnic music, pop music, and classical music will form a distinctive and enchanting style, adding artistic charm to the poetry, music, and dance show.

Furthermore, the cast of “The World Returns” boasts exceptional talent, with national first-class actor Sun Qiuyue leading the way. The young dancers Luo Wenbo, Hu Shi, Zhao Lei, Zheng Nan, Huang Chendi, Song Yingnan, and many others add their skills and passion to the production.

Cai Weiman, the chief editor and director of “The World Returns to the Heart,” expressed his excitement about the show, remarking, “The World Returns to the Heart is a comprehensive artistic work that integrates poetry, music, and dance. The combination of these elements allows the audience to experience a range of emotions, bringing them great enjoyment while touching their souls.”

Following its premiere in Xinzhou, Shanxi, the creative team plans to refine “The World Returns” into a stage play and tour it throughout the country. This ambitious project aims to captivate audiences across China, inviting them to immerse themselves in the beauty of poetry, music, and dance.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the grandeur of “The World Returns to Heart” at the Shanxi Xinzhou Grand Theater. Be prepared to be transported through time and space as this enchanting production unfolds on stage.

