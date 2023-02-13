Home News Pregnant? The comments Rihanna left after her show at the Super Bowl
Finally, Rihanna’s fans and followers were delighted with Rihanna’s announced participation in the Super Bowl halftime show. A show that has not been recorded for 6 years and in which the singer from Barbados she would have sported a tender belly that would be the announcement of a new pregnancy for the popular artist.

In several videos and photographs of the concert that Rihanna opened with her hit ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, a recent pregnancy would be evidenced that the clothes, although not very revealing that the singer wore, He failed to hide his tummy and excited his followers.

The outfit chosen by Rih for the 2023 super bowl halftime show between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was a not very revealing red sweatshirt that she wore during the 13 minutes that his presentation lasted in which he also performed other hits such as ‘Work’, ‘Where have you been’, ‘ Diamonds’ y demás.

