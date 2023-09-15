«I love life, but I’m going to die in Switzerland. I can not handle it anymore”. His odyssey

Tetraplegico goes to die in Swiss. He chose to end his life right in the city where he was born on 16 July 1983. In Zurich. He is Davide Macciocco40 years old, a life spent in Termoli. He decided to leave with assisted suicide today, September 15, a day in which, in his city, a tourist resort on the Molise coast, there is tranquility. His life changes on July 5, 2003, when he is 20 years old. It was 6 in the morning and he was on the beach with friends. Before returning home after a night at the disco the group decided to reach the sea, Davide wanted to do one last thing dip from the trabucco, one of those ancient fishing machines that dot the Abruzzo and Molise coast. From 6 meters high, in water one and a half meters deep, Davide hit his head, fracturing two cervical vertebrae. He woke up in hospital in Termoli, then was transferred by helicopter to breaking latest news and from there he was admitted to the Montecatone institute.

Twenty years of physiotherapy, then the decision to say enough to suffering. «I leave in total serenity and dreaming. Don’t remember me for this gesture, but for how you met me. Pain is not what you say, it’s what you keep quiet about unfortunately. Life is a right, not an obligation. What matters is living with dignity, decorum and without fear. My future would not be life, but survival also made up of loneliness and physically intolerable pain »he writes in his “testament” published on social media. «I took it quite well at first, then I realized that suddenly I was paralyzed from the neck down, in a wheelchair, without moving my arms or legs or even a finger. I was hyperactive and really didn’t sit still for a second. With me you could find yourself having an aperitif at a bar in Termoli, and after an hour find yourself in breaking latest news or Riccione having fun.”

Davide Macciocco worked hard despite everything. «In recent years I have not been idle. Since 2018 I have become a sports agent for two networks, Fantasyteam and SportitaliaBet. My body was stuck, but my mind was racing. As the years went by, however, life got worse morally and physically without ever trying to make this burden on others. Man is made to dominate life, not to be its slave.” In his last wishes Davide specifies: «This letter is also addressed to the Italian institutions so that no judicial action is taken against those who simply accompanied me, or rather gave me a lift. If there is anyone to judge, it is the politicians and the fact that they find it difficult to legislate on voluntary assisted dying.”

To parents, relatives and many friends he says «Don’t cry because I left you, smile because you knew me and lived with me. I’m about to face my last trip. Maybe after death you will be what you were before your birth! Maybe just the absence of existence or maybe another great adventure. For me it’s all very unlikely, but possible. I leave in total serenity and dreaming. Bye bye”.

