“I no longer work, I fear for my mental health”

by admin
“I no longer work, I fear for my mental health”

Comedian Dado – former star of Zelig, Colorado and other comedy formats – was heard in Rome as a civil party in the trial in which his father is accused…

The comedian Dado – a former star of Zelig, Colorado and other comedy formats – was heard in Rome as a civil party in the trial which sees the father of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend accused. «Because of this affair I no longer work, it was the greatest mental destabilization from my job. I have since discontinued my format as well. I feared for myself and my daughter, who paid a lot for being close to this family ».

Gabriel Pellegrini, aka Dado, heard in the courtroom in the proceeding which sees the father of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend accused of defamation. A relationship that has led to disputes and judicial aftermath. According to the indictment, the man, defended by the lawyer Alfredo Vitali, allegedly defamed Dado, a civil party in the trial, through a dozen fake social profiles, publishing about 500 posts and sending 300 messages to other celebrities as well.

In the deposition in the courtroom, the comedian reconstructed several episodes that occurred between his daughter and her ex-boyfriend during the relationship that lasted between the end of 2018 and 2022.

“My daughter, 14 years old at the time, was no longer serene because this person had created disturbances for her, she had suffered such violent attitudes that they had destabilized her”, she continued, referring to the judges of an episode told by her daughter where the ex had attacked a motorist then falsely declaring to the police. The next hearing is scheduled for June 27.

