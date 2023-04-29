I will evaluate Soviet songs about the war, controversy erupts

The news of the participation of Pupo in the jury of Road to Yaltamusical kermesse where they will be performed Soviet songs about the war. On social media, the controversy against his choice is mounting, going against the tide of distancing himself from Kremlin e Vladimir Putin.



Pupo special guest of the Road to Yalta festival

Enzo Ghinazziaka Pupo, flies to Russia as a special guest at a music festival that is as popular as it is currently controversial, considering the climate of international tension towards the former Soviet giant governed by Vladimir Putin.

As can be read on the official Road to Yalta website, the fifth edition of the event includes the performance of “Soviet songs about war” which will be performed in different languages ​​of the world, in duet with stars of the Russian stage.

The 67-year-old Italian singer has performed many times in Russia



Among the jurors, the photo of Pupo also stands out, “legendary Italian, the singer who conquered Russian hearts a long time ago” and already jury member in 2021. On Instagram it was presented with great pomp with a video in which it is re-proposed her performance of ‘Bella ciao’ Of two years ago in Crimea.

The controversy against the singer broke out on social networks

Various personalities from the world of international music will participate in the Russian festival, but it is strange to think that Pupo – who has also had long professional experiences in Russia in the past – can lend himself as a juror while Italy is still at loggerheads with the Kremlin for the war in Ukraine.

The artist, banned from Ukraine in January last year, declined to comment, but controversy is already mounting on the net. Is used l’hashtag #PupoVergogna is among the most used and harsh comments against the singer circulate: “The day after the massacre of Ukrainian civilians – writes a user – beautiful beautiful and fresh fresh, as if nothing had happened, he announces that he will go to Russia to be a judge […] Are we kidding?”.



“It takes a lot of courage to go to Russia today ed pocket money of a people who are staining their gods worst crimes against humanity” reads another tweet about Pupo, defined by some as a “friend of Putin” who goes to sing ‘Bella ciao’: “Double insult to our country and our values”.

Even Al Bano against the choice of Pupo

The criticisms against Pupo also came from an illustrious Italian colleague such as Al Bano, who in turn was very close to the Kremlin and President Putin in the past. “I had too several calls to make gods concerts in Russia ma i declined” he told LaPresse.

Then he added: “I love the Russian people but as long as this situation exists, that it’s unacceptable, I don’t feel like it“. The festival also takes its name from the Crimean town annexed by Russia in 2014 and still the scene of fighting in the Ukrainian-Russian war scenario.



The deputy chairman of the culture committee of the Duma Denis Maidanovreports TGCom24, speaking of the event he stated that the contestants share Russia’s values: “We must feed the Patriotic War with ideology“.



