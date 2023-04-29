Details of the attack on the ambulance in Belgrade | Info

A doctor, a technician and an ambulance driver were attacked in Pop Stojanova Street in Belgrade on Saturday.

Source: Facebook/Serbia Live – Belgrade

The team went out on the field when the emergency services received a call that a child had an epileptic seizure. When they arrived at the scene, the doctor concluded that the child was not having an epileptic attack but rather a hysterical attack. This information annoyed the child’s parents, so they attacked him with a baseball bat.

“And all this only because the doctor said that it was not an epileptic attack, but a hysteria attack in a child, the man is in the emergency room and has six clasps“, it is stated on the Instagram page of Serbia live Belgrade, Blic reports. As stated in the text, which was published under the video, the attackers constantly report that the child has an epileptic attack in order to get benzedine and bromazepam.

Team members suffered head and arm injuries and were transported to the Emergency Center for further diagnostics. Three people were detained for the attack that happened around 5:40 p.m.

(WORLD)