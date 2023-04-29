Bears in Trentino: sterilize or relocate?

Sterilizing animals would eliminate the need to kill bears to reduce populations through birth control. The minister argued that the aggressive behavior of female bears with cubs would also be eliminated. “We can also think about relocating the bears if the conditions are right. Of course that can’t happen overnight, it’s a path we have to take and it will take a few years,” said the environment minister, according to the media .

New regulation

The governor of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti, signed a new decree on Thursday aimed at killing the problem bear JJ4, who was trapped in an animal sanctuary. The integrity of the citizens must be ensured as a precaution, emphasized Fugatti. However, the regulation is not to be implemented immediately, but from May 11th, when the administrative court in Trento has made a decision on the shooting. Animal rights organizations announced an appeal against the new ordinance of the governor.

Relocation as an alternative?

There is currently a debate about the possible transfer of bears from Trentino. The province of Trento has repeatedly indicated that there is a surplus of about 60 bears. The creation of corridors for the distribution of predators to several Alpine regions is being discussed. However, the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia, ruled out that his region would be ready to welcome Trentino bears.

Jogger killed in Val die Sole

Three weeks ago, a 26-year-old jogger was found dead on a forest path in the Trentino municipality of Caldes, in a valley (Val di Sole) popular with hikers and tourists. A female bear that had already attracted attention several times had killed the man. It is the sister of the “problem bear” Bruno, who was shot dead in Bavaria in 2006. After an attack in 2020, the bear should have been killed, a court ruled against the killing. The bear was caught last week and is in an animal protection center in Casteller near Trento. Around 300 animal rights activists demonstrated in front of the center last Sunday against the killing of the bear.

