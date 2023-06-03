“I wish you all the best for the future”

Leo Messi let the Psg. This was announced by the French club itself on social networks and on the official website: “After two seasons in the capital, the adventure between Leo Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Club wishes, with some emotion, many more successes to Leo for the rest of his career” is the message of the Parisian company on social media. According to the Catalan newspaper “Sport” the Argentine has already decided to accept Al Hilal’s super offer in Saudi Arabia to return to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi-Psg, it’s goodbye: the press release on the club’s official website

“Thanks to the club, the city of Paris and its inhabitants for these two years. I wish them all the best for the future” are the words of Messi reported on the site of Psg. In addition, the club’s press release reads: “Paris Saint-Germain are proud to have been able to count the best player in history among their ranks and wish, with some emotion, many more successes to Leo for the rest of his career“.

Messi and two years at PSG

Messi arrived at Psg in August 2021: his contract with the French expires next June and will not be renewed. He left Paris with 74 appearances and 32 goals in all competitions, winning the league twice Ligue 1 it’s a French Super Cup. In Champions League, however, the Argentinian failed to give the Parisian fans great joy: elimination in the round of 16 against Real Madrid in the first season, out in the round of 16 also in the second year, losing round trip against Bavaria Monaco.







Barcelona, ​​studying a ‘transatlantic’ pact: here is the ‘Messi Plan’



