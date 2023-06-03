Home » Trussardi bets on leather accessories: the newco Charming Goods is born
Trussardi bets on leather accessories: the newco Charming Goods is born

Trussardi bets on leather accessories: the newco Charming Goods is born

Tomaso Trussardi invests in accessories and founds Charming Goods

Tomaso Trussardi “launches” into a new product sector to continue the entrepreneurial strategy recently undertaken by diversification: moving from cryptocurrencies to dental offices. Now turns to leather accessories and founds Charming Goodsthe new newco of the Lombard entrepreneur, which in this sense definitely returns to the origins of the maison that animates the Italian fashion since 1911.

Ad support Trussardi in this new entrepreneurial adventure, as we read on Business & Finance of the Republicthere is Andrea Bragantini, the leather goods entrepreneur who owns the Lcb Company, specializing in the production of leather goods and owner of HTC brandwith a workforce of 70 employees and a turnover of 14.3 million, according to the latest budget available, which dates back to 2021.

