Iapichino wins in the long run, Fabbri in the weight, Diaz Italian record in the triple – breaking latest news

A world record and three victories blue: Iapichino in the long run, Blacksmiths in weight, Diaz in the triple. The Florentine Golden Gala orphaned by Jacobs is a made in Italy success on the night devoured by the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, monstrous in the 1500m, dropping below 3’50” (3’49″11) with an infernal pace despite the humidity of the storm: Dibaba’s 3’50″07 was pulverized after 8 years and the hug with Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, who hit a of his finest feats (1’41”73 in the 1800s, 10 June ’81, Franchi stadium, 300 meters from here).

It’s the evening of Larissa, landlady at the Ridolfi, who lands on the measure at the first jump (6.79) which allows her to keep Davis (6.74) and Romanchuk (6.59) behind her: the match she dreamed of (“Absurd emotion”), the right woman in the right place, 4 cm less than the seasonal debut in Greece (upwind), confirming a talent that has just taken off.

It’s Lorenzo Fabbri’s Friday in weightl’country boy capable with a planing launch at 21.73 m of rAdjust two world champions (Walsh and Kovacs)e di Andy Diaz Hernandez in the triple: the Cuban coached by Fabrizio Donato in Livorno, waiting to receive eligibility from World Athletics to compete with the national teamsigns the new Italian record (17.75 m) taking it away from the coach and annexing the third stage of the Diamond League, the first bit by an attacking trident.

The 200, as predicted, are the land of conquest of the formidable 19-year-old American Knightonwho whizzes by in 19"89 making Filippo blurt out Tortu, fourth in 20"41: «He ran another race!». Last but not least, the other golden relay player from Tokyo Fausto Desalu, a new 15th-century runner.