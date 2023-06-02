Federica, Giulio and the charge of twenty-year-old engineers in the Pirelli tire of the future

Listen to the audio version of the article

Federica Perugini and Giulio Piazza. Just over 50 years in two. Born in 1994, she was born in Rome. Born in 1996, he was born in Palermo. Mechanical engineer, with a degree from Sapienza and a second degree in New York skipped by a whisker, due to the impossibility of leaving due to Covid, Federica. Also a mechanical engineer but with an Italian degree from the Turin Polytechnic and an American degree from Oakland University in Detroit, Michigan, Giulio. Both arrived at Pirelli just over two years ago, after passing the selection dedicated to talents to be included in the R&D excellence next master that Pirelli has built with the Milan Polytechnic, providing for various modules – technical and non-technical – and a team of teachers from different backgrounds: 3 quarters university and the rest corporate. Piero Misani, Pirelli’s Executive Vice President Research and Development and Cyber, says that «the complexity of tires today is such as to require a very high level of specialization and the shortest possible experimentation time. Only with ever new and updated digital skills can we compete on the market as protagonists. And this master allowed us to deliver essential know-how to these 34 boys and girls who are already paying back the company today by achieving important results».

1 superengineer

The young engineers, who in Pirelli already call the super engineers, a few months after their arrival in the company were “catapulted into a project that made us understand that the company relies on us and values ​​what we do”. Federica says. «Pirelli has a strong identity and you begin to perceive it immediately when you enter – adds Giulio -. Personally, I haven’t had other work experiences, but the environment is positive and stimulating for me, above all because there is a propensity to collaborate for a very strong common interest. And this can be seen in the willingness with which colleagues spend themselves in explaining things». The master was a real alternation between higher university education and work, with 8 hours a week in the classroom and a project work to be developed, all within the contractual timetable.

Il project work

With Federica, Giulio worked on the same project, in which «we studied the dynamics of tire performance in snow conditions». The project work was an important moment of the whole process and as Edoardo Sabbioni, professor at the Milan Polytechnic and scientific director of the Master, explains, it was precisely the best expression of the growth path. In the project works, our students synthesized the skills acquired from the various learning areas and applied them critically and creatively to real life situations, combining the backgrounds of the various members of the working groups».

The perspective

Looking back, but perhaps more looking forward, Federica says that «there have been 18 months that have given us an overview of our work, in which we have seen what the other functions are doing. I deal with simulation with the finite element method of the tire and these 18 months have served me to develop those transversal skills that help when dealing with a problem on a product on which an overview is needed. In the future I will take this with me, the importance of having an overview». For Giulio, who deals with «product development for the North American market, the master’s was fundamental for proceeding according to guidelines in an overall vision where, however, time management becomes fundamentally important, especially when one has to coordinate with other functions ». But not only. For Giulio, first arriving at Pirelli and then the master meant entering a world of certainties. «Many of my peers, in the transition from the University to the job market, experience a state of disorientation due to the fact that they don’t know how to make the most of the knowledge that the university gives and perhaps they discover that in reality the work they have to do is different from they imagined it. In the various modules, on materials or processes, I understood what everyone does and how important it is to integrate the different skills, to know and recognize the value of the different points of view and not to remain closed in on one’s own small. Doing a master’s degree like this gave me extra security and made me more aware of being within a defined path, in which the company has a perspective for me and where those who give the most and obtain the best results are rewarded» . In Federica’s words, this “is just a beginning” and, as Giulio adds, “now the game begins”.