Top 10 winter barley: The best varieties for sowing in 2023

Of all winter barley varieties, the multi-row Julia is the strongest variety this year with 2,218 ha. Their propagation area was increased by more than 1,200 ha compared to the previous year.

Julia was only re-registered in 2022. The breeder DSV and the propagators seem to give this strain a safe market.

Esprit has also increased significantly and defended its position in second place. The multi-row variety covers 1,885 ha (+471 ha).

SU Midnight also retains its 3rd place, but loses 166 ha to reach 1,220 ha.

Only then does the first two-row variety, Bordeaux, follow with 1,105 ha. It also loses feathers and loses over 300 ha of propagation area.

The multi-row Avantasia has almost doubled its seed production and comes to 970 ha.

In the last three years, KWS Orbit was the undisputed number 1 of the most propagated winter barley varieties. In 2020 it came to almost 2,800 ha. This year it has lost another 500 ha and is being increased to less than 1,000 ha.

Overall, the multi-row varieties make up 73.9% of the barley propagations, this share is stable compared to the previous year. Hybrid varieties are propagated on 1,613 ha, that is 7.3%, spread over ten varieties and strains.