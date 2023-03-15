Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, by which a competitive competition is called for cover 2 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of ​​radiation oncology, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public offer of employment approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

