12
Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, by which a competitive competition is called for cover 2 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of practitioner/optional specialist in the area of radiation oncology, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public offer of employment approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.
See also Playing "Dark Souls" on Switch for three months while exercising, foreign netizens successfully lost 6.8 kg - Computer King Ada