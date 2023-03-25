France, runners-up in the world, immediately made a big impression on their debut in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They overwhelmed the Netherlands (4-0) and got off to a good start. With Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Rabiot from 1′ and Giroud only deployed in the 76th minute, 21′ was enough for Deschamps to mortgage the first 3 points. The first goal arrived in the 3rd minute thanks to a left footed shot at the near post by Griezmann from Mbappé’s center from the left. Doubling 5′ later: on a free kick…