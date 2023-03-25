Home Health Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest in the European qualifiers, but Lukaku ruins the party for him: Sweden overwhelmed by Belgium
Health

Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest in the European qualifiers, but Lukaku ruins the party for him: Sweden overwhelmed by Belgium

by admin
Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest in the European qualifiers, but Lukaku ruins the party for him: Sweden overwhelmed by Belgium

France, runners-up in the world, immediately made a big impression on their debut in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They overwhelmed the Netherlands (4-0) and got off to a good start. With Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Rabiot from 1′ and Giroud only deployed in the 76th minute, 21′ was enough for Deschamps to mortgage the first 3 points. The first goal arrived in the 3rd minute thanks to a left footed shot at the near post by Griezmann from Mbappé’s center from the left. Doubling 5′ later: on a free kick…

See also  Cancers, which are the best hospitals for treatment? The new Italian map of specialized centres

You may also like

The UN accuses Moscow and Kiev of torturing...

Viterbo News 24 – Asl of Viterbo: the...

Spahn mediates between health insurance companies and clinics

Mulattieri-goal, Italy Under 21 goes: Inter meditates on...

Display lighting: Does blue light damage eyes and...

Curling, Italy will challenge Sweden in the World...

Statins and side effects, is the solution to...

The Russian entrepreneur who was to be extradited...

Giornate del Fai, 26 treasures from the city...

Cheap sunscreen cuts off “very well”.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy