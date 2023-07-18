Ice cold melon and cucumber soup | > – Guide – Cooking

For you:

Peel the honeydew melon and the cucumber, deseed and roughly dice. Wash and grate ginger. Wash the lime in hot water and dry it, finely grate the zest and squeeze out the juice. Wash the basil, shake dry, set aside a few leaves for decoration.

Put the melon and cucumber cubes with the lime juice and zest, ginger, some salt and pepper in a blender beaker and mix with the water (add a few ice cubes if you like). Roughly chop the basil and add. Then mix everything together with a blender.

Wash, clean and deseed the peppers, finely dice the flesh and stir into the soup. Season everything with salt, pepper and a dash of port wine, if you like. Chill the soup until ready to serve.

Wrap each grissini with 1 slice of Parma ham. To serve, pour the soup into chilled glasses, drizzle with olive oil and garnish with basil. The breadsticks are enough.

