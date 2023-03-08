ICP DAS Co.,Ltd.

Hsinchu, March 8, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

ICP DAS – BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will have its first exhibition at KIMES 2023 in Korea. The highlights of the exhibition include TPU pellets with radiation protection agents made from 50% tungsten (W50) and 40% barium sulfate (B40). The Medical & Hospital Equipment Show will be held in Seoul from March 23rd to 26th.

ICP DAS – BMP will introduce three series of high stability medical TPU granules namely Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series) and Arothane™ (ARP series). All TPU granules are 100% made in Taiwan and have passed USP Class VI test and/or ISO 10993 biocompatibility test.

To differentiate from the compounding process, ICP DAS – BMP developed a unique one-step polymerisation process to produce TPU granules containing color masterbatch and radiopaque fillers to enhance the performance properties of our materials for various medical applications including medical catheters, cancer treatment devices and guide wire coatings.

Also, we perform thorough quality controls on each batch produced to ensure batch-to-batch consistency of our medical TPU granules to meet our customers’ requirements ie mechanical and physical properties and processability.

An expert team, rigorous testing, superior features, shorter delivery times – all of these have earned the trust of manufacturers worldwide. We expect our TPU sales to increase in China, India, Europe and the US this year and we are able to differentiate ourselves in this area globally.

Come and meet our professionals in Hall D, Stand DL130 from March 23rd to 26th at the COEX Exhibition Grounds.

Information on ICP DAS – BMP

Considering the increasing global demand for TPU from the medical industry, ICP DAS established a new business unit ICP DAS – BMP in 2018 to develop and produce medical grade TPU. To ensure product safety and quality, we have obtained ISO 13485 certification for the manufacture of our TPU.

ICP DAS – BMP has its own laboratories for polymerisation, analysis of physical and chemical properties, mechanical tests and cytotoxicity tests. In addition, the TPUs we manufacture are USP Class VI and ISO 10993 certified: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-10 for irritation and skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our product series also comply with REACH and RoHS directive.

