Identified a new immune checkpoint receptor. « Medicine in the Library

Identified a new immune checkpoint receptor.

The researchers of theAnschutz Medical Campus of the University of Colorado have identified a potential new immune checkpoint receptor that could lead to treatments for diseases such as lung and bowel cancer and autoimmune conditions including IBD.

The study, published in “Science Immunology“, looks at a family of 13 receptors, or proteins that signal cells to follow, called killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs). Of the 13 receptors, one is unique in that it was not readily observed on peripheral blood immune cells. Researchers have identified that this mysterious receptor, called KIR3DL3is found in the intestines and lungs.

“We are always on the lookout for these cell surface receptors which may be such important targets for immunotherapies“, says Dr. Billy Palmer, Ph.D., of the Anschutz Medical Campus of the University of Colorado. “This is very specific to T cells in some tissues. It’s something that could be exploited in medicine, opening the door to potential new therapies“.

Read abstract of the article:

Polymorphic KIR3DL3 expression modulates tissue-resident and innate-like T cells.

William H. Palmer et al. ,

Sci. Immunol. 8, eade5343 (2023). DOI:10.1126/sciimmunol.ade5343 30 Jun 2023

Source: Anschutz Medical Campus – University of Colorado

