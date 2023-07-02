UN Secretary-General Urges Continued International Support for Struggling Haiti

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, made a visit to Haiti on July 1, where he called on the international community to continue supporting the country. Guterres urged for the deployment of a strong international force to assist the Haitian National Police Force, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the country’s crises.

This was Guterres’ first visit to Haiti since assuming his role as UN Secretary-General. During his visit, he had meetings with local officials, including the Haitian Prime Minister, to discuss the pressing issues faced by the nation.

Prior to Guterres’ visit, the executive directors of the UN World Food Program, Cindy McCain, and UNICEF, Katherine Russell, had already visited Haiti. Russell highlighted the urgency of the situation and emphasized the international community’s responsibility to take swift action to resolve the crisis Haiti is confronted with.

According to a United Nations survey, Haiti is currently grappling with three major crises: security, politics, and the economy. The country has witnessed a concerning escalation in violent incidents, resulting in the death of over 1,400 individuals from January to April 2023. The surge in murders and kidnappings has seriously jeopardized the safety of local civilians. Additionally, UNICEF released data on June 15 indicating that nearly 3 million Haitian children require humanitarian assistance in 2023, marking a record high.

Guterres’ visit serves as a call to action for the international community to aid Haiti in overcoming its substantial challenges. The support and involvement of the global community are crucial in ensuring peace, stability, and the well-being of the Haitian population.