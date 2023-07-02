Title: Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka Makes Spectacular Off-Season Moves, Securing 7 Key Players at Discounted Salaries

In a stunning display of skillful negotiation and strategic planning, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has successfully re-signed seven crucial players to the team with remarkably cost-effective contracts. This masterful move is set to significantly bolster the Lakers’ roster while still allowing flexibility for future acquisitions.

Pelinka’s summer operation has garnered widespread praise, with an overwhelming 93% of fans on a popular forum giving him a perfect score of 5 for his exceptional performance. Only a minority questioned the hefty salary given to Vincent, pointing out that the average salary offered by the Heat was significantly less at $7-8 million over three years, capping at $24 million.

Examining Pelinka’s maneuvers, it becomes evident why he deserves the perfect score. Here are some key points that highlight his exceptional decision-making:

Firstly, Pelinka managed to retain Reeves, who had been offered a jaw-dropping $80 million over four years, or even $100 million over the same period. However, Pelinka utilized the early bird right to secure the promising player for a more reasonable sum of $56.2 million over four years.

Secondly, Pelinka successfully negotiated a two-year contract renewal for Shuila, whose market value was estimated to be between $25-30 million. Remarkably, Pelinka managed to secure the player for an average salary of only $18.5 million, significantly below the anticipated range.

Thirdly, pelinka skillfully signed Prince, Reddish, and Hayes to basic salary contracts for two years, enabling the Lakers to strengthen their front and inside lines without incurring excessive costs.

Lastly, Hachimura, known for his steady performance in the playoffs, was deemed to be worth at least $20-25 million. However, Pelinka secured the player for an average salary of only $17 million, further showcasing his impressive negotiating skills.

What makes Pelinka’s feat even more remarkable is the fact that the combined salary for these seven players for the upcoming 23-24 season will only amount to $65.06 million, a fraction of what LeBron James and Anthony Davis earn ($47.6 million and $40.6 million respectively).

The salary breakdown for these key players next season is as follows: Russell ($17.78 million), Hachimura ($15.74 million), Reeves ($12.55 million), Vincent ($10.47 million), Prince ($4.5 million), Reddish ($2.16 million), and Hayes ($2.16 million).

With this formidable lineup, consisting of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Schroeder, Reeves, Hachimura, Van der Biao, and Shuila, Pelinka has crafted a reliable core team for the Lakers. These seven players, who collectively average more than 16 minutes of playing time, ensure the team’s stability in crucial playoff games.

NBA reporter Kevin O’Connor has praised the Lakers’ deep lineup, acknowledging that the team’s overall strength has significantly improved, solidifying their position as a team to watch out for in the fiercely competitive Western Conference Finals.

Pelinka’s remarkable off-season moves have not only strengthened the Lakers considerably but have also showcased his exceptional skills as a general manager. With an eye for talent and a masterful approach to contract negotiations, Pelinka has positioned the Lakers as strong contenders for the upcoming season.

By Yan Xiaobai’s Basketball Dream for Sohu