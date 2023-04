The disease comes on soft feet: Alexander had a slight infection in January, his mother Bettina Klopf left the boy at home for a few days from kindergarten: “He was drained and exhausted, his breath smelled of acetone. At night he went to the toilet three times, asked for a drink more often.” The woman from Katsdorf then asked the pediatrician when she visited his practice to check the sugar level of the three-year-old. A drop of blood from your fingertip and suddenly everything was different.