Moments before the definitive sanction of the project that creates the Unique Certificate of Disability (CUD) in the Senate, Louis Judge broke this Thursday, April 13, when talking about the disability of his daughter Milagros and thanked his peers for the treatment of the initiative.

With tears in his eyes and his voice brittle with emotion, the PRO senator asked for the floor despite the fact that he was not listed on the list of speakers.

“Today is a barbaric day. I want to say it honestly, I share the definition of the president of the body (Cristina Kirchner, who had said it was a “beautiful day”). A wonderful day we are dealing with incredibly important and sensitive issues, “he celebrated.

“I don’t know how many senators go through that situation, but I have had a gift in my house for 22 years, a gift from God called Milagros and on behalf of her and her brothers, my wife and entire family I want to thank Thank you very much,” the opponent reiterated.

Then he went on to recount the personal circumstances from the experience with his daughterwho has a permanent disability.

“When you have a child with a disability and that disability is permanent, the systematic reiteration almost on the verge of humiliation of having to show them that the child is not going to progress because they have a lifelong disability,” Judge maintained, referring to the requirement of having to request the renewal of the certificate periodically despite the fact that the disability is permanent.

Reform of the Law for Comprehensive Protection of Persons with Disabilities

Precisely this reform of the Law for Comprehensive Protection of Persons with Disabilities comes to repair this painful situation by empowering the National Disability Agency (ANDIS), the application authority, to issue the CUD no expiration date in cases where it is proven that the disability is permanent.

The standard, which was unanimously approved by 61 affirmative votesestablishes that ANDIS will have the function of “defining the conditions and guidelines” for the implementation of the norm, “including the strengthening of the evaluation boards of people with disabilities”, and taking into account recommendations made by the Federal Council of Disability.

“The CUD today is a means to access more rights, which is why the importance of this possibility in certain cases that it does not expire for certain pathologies and, of course, not to mention in the interior of the country,” said the senator. radical Maria Belen Tapia.

The Senate signed the Zero Alcohol behind the wheel bill into law

For its part, the official Catamarcan Lucia Corpacci He appreciated the fact that people with permanent disabilities are no longer required to renew the certificate.

“On many occasions, this loss of function is definitive, it is permanent and, therefore, it is unnecessary to request that certification again annually or every two years“, he raised.

Author of one of the projects, la riojana Clara Vega (Hay Futuro Argentina) pondered that the initiative makes “a more inclusive and egalitarian world to remove all that bureaucratic weight that has been placed for years on families that have a family member with disabilities, who found it difficult to obtain the Certificate Disability Only”.

