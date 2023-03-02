ATTENTION: Due to the measures taken by the Dutch government to contain the spread of the Corona Virus, the Keukenhof park will NOT OPEN in 2020. Therefore, this tour will not take place in 2020. See you in 2021!

The Keukenhof season, the famous flower park near Amsterdam, is approaching (here are all the tips). Today, however, I want to tell you about a sensational tour that combines the Keukenhof and Windmill Village, Zaanse Schans.

What are Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans?

Two of the biggest attractions in Holland! Zaanse Schans, known in Portuguese as Vila dos Moinhos, is a small village near Amsterdam, preserved with windmills, where you can see many of the Dutch traditions. It works all year round.

Keukenhof, or the park of flowers, or park of the tulips, is a spectacular garden where all the skill of the Dutch in floriculture is shown in an immense park that blooms in arrangements and gardens that are simply stunning.

It’s even hard to believe, just seeing it live. The Keukenhof only works during spring in the Netherlands (in 2020 the Netherlands Flower Park will be open from 03/21 to 05/10).

Is it worth seeing Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans in the same day?

The two attractions are close to Amsterdam, and are super worth a round trip. But sometimes it’s hard to combine Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans in one day doing everything yourself.

For starters, there is no direct public transport between the two attractions. You will have to change in Amsterdam and in Amsterdam and Schiphol. Just the time you’ll waste waiting for transport, finding the exact stop, which train is right…

On the other hand, if you have chartered transport for you and a professional, Portuguese-speaking guide driving you around is a great way to make the most of your time in the Netherlands without losing anything.

Liked? That's awesome. Just look…

A perfect tour to do in one day on your trip to Amsterdam

That’s why the Brazilian guide in Amsterdam, Carlos dos Santos, Ducs’ partner, created an excursion that takes you, on the same day, to Vila dos Moinhos and then to Parque das Flores. This in a comfortable and safe transport for you.

Instead of looking for a bus stop, waiting in line for the bus, Carlos picks you up by chartered transport, takes you straight to two of the biggest attractions in Holland, tells you the story, gives you a tip, delivers the ticket (included in the price) to your hand, fix your lunch…

The ride debuted in 2016 and became an instant hit! It exceeded all our expectations, filling up quickly. In 2017, we increased the vacancies and it was still very popular! Since then I’ve been pumping more every year! It’s understandable: the Keukenhof is only open in the springso it’s a one time chance. If you miss this season, only next year.

Demand was so great that this year we started selling earlier, to give you more of a chance to book yours. It's very simple. See how it works:

When does the Brazilian guided tour to Zaanse Schans and Keukenhof take place in 2020?

The excursion can only take place during the flower season. In 2020, it will take place from March 21st to May 10th.

Attention: the excursion does not happen every day! You will be able to see available dates on the tour sales page.

How many hours is the tour to Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans in the same day?

The tour lasts 8 hours in total. The tour departs punctually (Dutch punctuality 😉 ) at 8:30 am in front of Hotel Victoria, near Amsterdam Centraal Station (Amsterdam Central Station). And arrives at the same place around 17:00.

Is there a lunch break between Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans?

Clear! There is a lunch break inside the Keukenhof itself where you can choose your food. Carlos will be there to guide you if you need it.

Are you (Daniel, from Ducs Amsterdam) going to guide the tour?

No 😉 Who will be your guide on the tour to Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans on the same day is Carlos and his team. Carlos is a longtime partner here at Ducs. He and the team are also responsible for transfers from the airport to the center of Amsterdam for Ducs readers, in addition to guided tours in Amsterdam.

Carlos and Carol, your guides:

How much time will we spend at each attraction (Zaanse Schans and Keukenhof)?

The tour with a Brazilian guide goes first to Vila dos Moinhos (Zaanse Schans). There the tour lasts about 1h40. Afterwards, head to the Flower Garden (Keukenhof), with a 40-minute break for lunch.

The tour ends with departure from Keukenhof at 4:30 pm. That’s about 4 hours in Keukenhof (if there’s no traffic jam on arrival).

What happens if it rains on the day of the Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans tour?

The tour continues normally. And you can still say that you had a typical Dutch experience 🙂 If you are unprepared, you can buy a raincoat on the spot with the Brazilian guide. It costs €1.50.

Can I join the tour if I have limited mobility?

Yes! However, Carlos, our Brazilian guide, asks that you give at least four days’ notice. This is very important so that he can arrange suitable transport. Remember that it is high season and the tour is very popular, so advance notice is essential for organization!

Up to what age does a child not pay to take the tour to Vila dos Moinhos and Parque das Tulipas?

Up to 4 years old child does not pay!

What is included in the tour price to Keukenhof and Zaanse Schans?

The price includes comfortable and safe chartered transport, the services of the Brazilian guide Carlos and his team giving essential explanations and tips in Portuguese throughout the tour (until the end) and skip-the-line entry to the Keukenhof park. Lunch and other extra expenses are not included.

Amsterdam boat trip after the tour

If you’re still in the mood and want to get even more out of your day in Holland, you can take a boat tour of Amsterdam after your tour arrives! Triple combo of Holland and practicality!

The one-hour tour leaves close to the arrival point, and Carlos will take you to the boat door. The tour has an audio guide in Portuguese included and you’ll be gliding through Amsterdam’s canals for an epic day in your life. People won’t believe your photos!

Is it worth doing the guided tour to Zaanse Schans and Keukenhof on the same day with a Brazilian guide?

Wow, super worth it! honestly it is excellent value for money! See why:

Save time and money : If you were going to do this tour on the same day using public transport, remember that you cannot go directly from one to the other by transport, you have to do Amsterdam -> Zaanse Schans, Zaanse Schans -> Amsterdam -> Schiphol -> Keukenhof – > amsterdam. Just how much time and money would you spend on tickets?

: If you were going to do this tour on the same day using public transport, remember that you cannot go directly from one to the other by transport, you have to do Amsterdam -> Zaanse Schans, Zaanse Schans -> Amsterdam -> Schiphol -> Keukenhof – > amsterdam. Just how much time and money would you spend on tickets? Comfort: Also remember that a private transport has a guaranteed seat and, instead of waiting for it, it waits for you.

Also remember that a private transport has a guaranteed seat and, instead of waiting for it, it waits for you. Security: By the way: you have the convenience of being able to leave your belongings in the transport, because the driver is waiting for you.

By the way: you have the convenience of being able to leave your belongings in the transport, because the driver is waiting for you. Practicality : Also, make sure that the tour includes a ticket to Keukenhof, which you would have to buy separately if you went alone.

: Also, make sure that the tour includes a ticket to Keukenhof, which you would have to buy separately if you went alone. Do not get lost: You don’t have to find where to catch the bus, how to get there, bring your ticket, look at the time, find the bus stop… it’s all taken care of for you.

You don’t have to find where to catch the bus, how to get there, bring your ticket, look at the time, find the bus stop… it’s all taken care of for you. Learn more, effortlessly: Carlos will give you tips and explanations about what you are seeing, and he will already take you straight to the best places, with access from those who professionally manage the place. You enjoy much more!

Carlos will give you tips and explanations about what you are seeing, and he will already take you straight to the best places, with access from those who professionally manage the place. You enjoy much more! Instead of wasting two days on your trip, optimize! Due to the logistics, alone you would probably need two days to do these tours. Instead, you see two Amsterdam attractions in one day. You win a day in Amsterdam! How much is a spare day in Amsterdam for you/

Do you really say, is it not an excellent cost-benefit to take this tour?

