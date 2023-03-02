Just after stepping out of the doorway, Peter Prevc’s ski binding released, causing him to lose his balance in the air and have a very dangerous-looking fall. He left the hill on a stretcher, but was conscious. The day after the fall, he spoke online to worried fans.

See the video

Slovenes may soon have an advantage over the rest of the world in jumping

Prevc spoke up after a threatening fall

The whole event involving Prevc looked gruesome, and the video of the ill-fated training jump was shown, among others, on in the Eurosport studio. The Slovene lost control just after the take-off after one of his skis unexpectedly snapped. He crashed down the hill at high speed. The doctors who took care of Prevc intervened very quickly. He left the facility on a stretcher and was taken to the clinic in Jesenice. There he underwent his first examinations, after which a decision was made to transfer him to a hospital in Ljubljana

Prevc was conscious after the fall. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured. From the hospital in the capital of Slovenia, he spoke for the first time about his health after an unlucky training.

The jumper revealed that he had a few bruises, but he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“Sometimes things look bad. Luckily I came out of the fall with only a concussion and a bruised back,” Prevc announced in an Instagram post.

He added that he received adequate support and professional care from doctors. “A big thank you to my wife, all the paramedics, doctors and nurses who care for me so that I leave the hospital healthy. Thank you all for the uplifting news” – we read in his entry.

For now, Prevc will stay at Ljubljana hospital for further observation. He will most likely leave the medical facility in a few days.