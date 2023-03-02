After a woman from Banja Luka was bitten on the head by a Siberian husky dog ​​a few days ago, the competent services responded and the dog was caught.

The incident happened in the settlement of Ante Jakić, and after the capture, it was determined that the dog was microchipped and the owner was found.

“In relationship with in the event of a dog attack breed Siberian husky, 28.02. the veterinary inspection was informed, which ordered the City Hygiene Service to capture the said dog, which was done on the same day. The dog was captured and a chip read was performed when it was determined that the dog was registered as an owner’s dog.”was told to MONDO from the Department for Inspection Affairs of the City of Banjaluka.

The caught dog is in the veterinary station for rabies observation three times.

Unofficially, we learn that the owner of the dog stated that he is constantly running away, and that he has been staying at the location near the Mog market in the mentioned neighborhood for more than a month.

It was met and photographed by several people at various times between December 2022 and the end of February, and the photo has been posted repeatedly on social media in an attempt to find the owner.

The city inspection says that the fine, in case the dog is not vaccinated, is 100 KM, and when it happens to injure a person, a criminal report is filed against the irresponsible owner.

It has been confirmed to us that the dog will not be put to sleep, although this is one of the prescribed measures that the veterinary inspection can take in the event that an animal attacks a human.

