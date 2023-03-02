If anything, the problem is the doubts of the Gulf countries

The new assignment imagined for the former foreign minister Louis DiMaio, or rather the role of European Union envoy in the Persian Gulf, has not completely disappeared. There has been no talk of it for some time, also because the centre-right Italian government is not in favour, but the hypothesis is still on the table. And if indeed Mario Draghi, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, were to become secretary general of NATO, could push and put pressure on Brussels in favor of his former foreign minister. If anything, the problem is the doubts of the Gulf countries. “Sending Di Maio to the Gulf shows that the EU is not serious“, Cinzia Bianco, an expert on the region at the European Council on Foreign Relations, declared a few days ago to the French newspaper Le Monde. The reason, according to her, lies in the fact that “as Foreign Minister you did not have good relations” and in the fact that “is not perceived as a personality of weight”.

Opinion shared and relaunched on Twitter by the head of the Dubai Public Policy Research Center, Mohammed Baharoon. Who added scathingly: “The appointment of Louis DiMaio he must have a deep European sense of humor that escapes me.” A position he reiterated when contacted by the English-language Middle East newspaper The National. Baharoon he defined the possibility that Di Maio could help develop positive relations between the Union and the Gulf countries as “difficult”, considering that “he alone ruined his country’s relations with two of the main GCC countries”. The Draghi card remains, will SuperMario succeed in the enterprise?

