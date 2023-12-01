If you abandon these foods you will extend your life, latest scientific discovery: which foods should be eliminated and how to replace them

Study Reveals Foods to Abandon to Prolong Life

A recent scientific discovery conducted by researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway has revealed that certain foods, if abandoned, can significantly prolong one’s life. The study, led by Lars Fadnes, has highlighted the potential consequences of a wrong diet and emphasized the importance of consuming the right foods for a longer and healthier life.

The study focused on men and women in their forties who transitioned from an unhealthy diet to a healthier one, based on the recommendations of experts. The results were astonishing, showing an increase in life expectancy of up to 9 years. The participants followed a diet primarily consisting of fish, whole grains, vegetables, and fruit.

According to the researchers, the gain in life expectancy is greater the more significant the changes made to one’s lifestyle, including diet. This extends to elderly individuals, where strengthening muscles and altering diet habits can extend life expectancy by up to 5 years. The study also emphasized the importance of access to nutritious and affordable food for everyone, in order to eradicate serious health issues such as obesity.

The experts have suggested potential solutions, including the elimination of vending machines for drinks and snacks, and promoting greater nutritional education in schools and workplaces. The study ultimately emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet in prolonging life and overall well-being.

Share this: Facebook

X

