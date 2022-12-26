You wish with all your heart to sleep well but every night it’s always the same story and the desire fades, it could be night anxiety.

Insomnia is an ugly beast, because it slows down our daily activities causing us a state of deep sleepiness throughout the day.

And if you too are a victim of this problem then be careful, because the cause could be thenight anxiety. Don’t you know what it is? I’ll explain it to you right away.

Night anxiety: it could be the cause of your insomnia

Sleeping well is essential for leading a healthy life with good habits. We may not think about it but the quality of sleep greatly influences our lives. It can in fact be one of the causes of several diseases that arise as a side effect. So, do yourself and your health a favor: recognize the cause of the problem and check that it’s not nighttime anxiety.

Find out more on our new Telegram channel!

Already from the name of the problem it is completely instinctive to associate it with anxiety. And in fact it is precisely this that takes over during the night, aggravated by the fact of being alone and in the dark. Such condition causes on our physique different symptomssuch as tachycardia, stomach pain and headache. Factors that indicate a state of anxiety, which can last and worsen with widespread pain and muscle cramps.

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED THIS CONTENT —-> If you drink little water, I have here an easy and very quick remedy to turn the situation around

In addition to the loneliness and gloomy environment, this ailment arises as a result of a great period stress, which also accompanies us during the night without leaving us calm and invading the mind with thoughts and worries. Unfortunately, in these cases the drugs will be able to do very little because it is a mental disorder rather than a physical one. So, in order for the brain to relax, what you have to do is think of “rituals” to induce sleep. Among these you can drink herbal tea, meditate or take a hot shower. Another fundamental thing to obtain the desired effect is to turn off the electronic devices.

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED THIS CONTENT —-> If you drank too much last night, I’ll give you some hangover tips that will get you back on track right away

Try to adopt these solutions and you will see that you will be able to relax better and faster. In a short time you will be able to say goodbye to the thoughts that haunt you and insomnia will become just a memory.

Follow our videos and stories on Instagram and TikTok