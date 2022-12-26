Home Technology Windows users check it out!Foreign media revealed that Microsoft’s online store will be stuffed with advertisements in January next year- Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Technology

Windows users check it out!Foreign media revealed that Microsoft’s online store will be stuffed with advertisements in January next year- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

by admin
Windows users check it out!Foreign media revealed that Microsoft’s online store will be stuffed with advertisements in January next year- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/Reuters)

Microsoft’s Microsoft Store online store for Windows users is the base camp for downloading and installing applications and game software on PCs with more than one billion monthly active device users running Windows systems worldwide, and in the upcoming January 2023 , the Microsoft Store online store will begin to include the form of “advertising” promotion slots, allowing advertisers to purchase advertisements on the store platform to promote their own products, enhance the exposure of brand products, and allow advertisers to directly through The Microsoft Advertising platform manages the advertising and marketing content to be delivered.

It means that in the future, Windows 10/11 users will see various advertisements when they download and install applications in the Microsoft Store online store.

According to a foreign media Digitalinformationworld report, in order to actively expand its products into the advertising revenue business, Microsoft has previously launched an experimental test plan, and has used the Microsoft Advertising platform to expand the global advertising business revenue in the past period of time.

At present, the language versions supported by the advertising platform have been increased to 35, covering as many as 164 countries and regions in the global market. Although the form of advertising launched on the Microsoft Store online store at this stage is still in testing, it is not available to all global users.

However, Microsoft is clearly ready to increase its promotion efforts starting in 2023. It is reported that the Microsoft Advertising function, which allows advertisers to manage advertising marketing activities, will be the first to officially launch on the Microsoft Store online store on January 5 next year. Moreover, the practice of increasing revenue through advertising placement is expected to be further extended to services such as Bing search engine and Bing Map online map built in Microsoft Windows system in the second half of the year, and even the built-in tools of Windows system may also be included. .

See also  PS5 was released for two years, the first cracked video released a PS4 file that can be installed | 4Gamers

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities



You may also like

Just got the new AirPods? 6 setting tips...

Social networks in 2023: from TikTok to the...

The evolution of practical gadgets, Microsoft will bring...

White air-cooled team members +1! DEEPCOOL – AG620...

Social networks in 2023: from TikTok to the...

“Master” will land on Xbox and Steam in...

The Epic Games store was once paralyzed and...

Comets could deliver ingredients for life to Europa’s...

Spectacular sights at the end of 2022: All...

Hideo Kojima hinted that the movie version of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy