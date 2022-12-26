(Photo/Reuters)

Microsoft’s Microsoft Store online store for Windows users is the base camp for downloading and installing applications and game software on PCs with more than one billion monthly active device users running Windows systems worldwide, and in the upcoming January 2023 , the Microsoft Store online store will begin to include the form of “advertising” promotion slots, allowing advertisers to purchase advertisements on the store platform to promote their own products, enhance the exposure of brand products, and allow advertisers to directly through The Microsoft Advertising platform manages the advertising and marketing content to be delivered.

It means that in the future, Windows 10/11 users will see various advertisements when they download and install applications in the Microsoft Store online store.

Please read on…

According to a foreign media Digitalinformationworld report, in order to actively expand its products into the advertising revenue business, Microsoft has previously launched an experimental test plan, and has used the Microsoft Advertising platform to expand the global advertising business revenue in the past period of time.

At present, the language versions supported by the advertising platform have been increased to 35, covering as many as 164 countries and regions in the global market. Although the form of advertising launched on the Microsoft Store online store at this stage is still in testing, it is not available to all global users.

However, Microsoft is clearly ready to increase its promotion efforts starting in 2023. It is reported that the Microsoft Advertising function, which allows advertisers to manage advertising marketing activities, will be the first to officially launch on the Microsoft Store online store on January 5 next year. Moreover, the practice of increasing revenue through advertising placement is expected to be further extended to services such as Bing search engine and Bing Map online map built in Microsoft Windows system in the second half of the year, and even the built-in tools of Windows system may also be included. .

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities







