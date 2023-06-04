If you follow these 5 habits you could live at least 10 years longer

Living longer while staying healthy is one of the deepest desires of each of us. Here are 5 habits that could help us make this wish come true.

With the progressive advancement of technology and scientific and medical discoveries, human beings can hope for a longer life. However, living longer does not always mean aging with serenity and maintaining optimal health. In many cases, in fact, around the age of 70-80 (if not earlier) general health deteriorates and one is forced to significantly change one’s lifestyle and depend on drugs and medical care. But is there a way to age while maintaining good health?

According to a new study, those who are able to maintain it over time five healthy habits could add about a decade to their life expectancy. Not only that, these good habits could help these people maintain a quality lifestyle by keeping away the danger of possible illness and early death. But let’s go deeper into the matter, highlighting all the data presented by the study mentioned.

Live longer with these 5 good habits

These five habits are actually very simple, intuitive and definitely not new to our ears. Long story short, the experts advise not to smoke, to eat healthy, to exercise regularly, to maintain a normal weight and to drink alcohol in moderation. In short, the usual advice that we know very well and that our doctors constantly repeat to us.

Yet the researchers said the new findings put these lifestyle choices into a different perspective. “Our findings have significant implications for public health. They demonstrate the great potential of dietary and lifestyle changes in improving life expectancy,” said senior researcher Dr. Frank Hu, chair of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, spokesperson for the American Heart Association, added that these five very healthy habits can really make the difference between a long and peaceful life and a shorter one that is severely compromised by various types of problems. According to Steinbaum it wouldn’t be about making immeasurable sacrifices, after all. It would be enough to use moderation, whatever one does.

For example, while it’s true that staying healthy requires exercise, that doesn’t mean going to the gym and sweating it out every day. A brisk walk for 30 minutes a day would be enough to obtain excellent results. Moderate alcohol consumption also meant no more than one alcoholic drink per day for women and no more than two per day for men. They seem easy goals to achieve, yet the number of people who are reluctant to follow these healthy and simple rules of life is dramatically high, despite the numerous awareness campaigns carried out over the last few years.

I study

These new arguments on the ever-hot topic of longevity and maintaining new health were made by two studies that followed over 123,000 US healthcare workers since the 1980s. Over the years, participants have provided insight into their diets, exercise habits, and other lifestyle characteristics.

In 2014, just over 42,000 participants had died. Harvard scholars have confirmed that adopting these five correct lifestyle habits generally produce a significant improvement in quality of life. They also greatly affect the longevity of people. However, the researchers did not stop there. They also used government health data to estimate the impact of such factors on the life expectancy of the US population. On average, the researchers found that people who adhered to the five healthy habits had 74% less likely to die during the study period, compared to those who maintained none of these habits.

There was also an extreme improvement in quality of life among those who followed all five good habits. These people were also 82% less likely to die of heart disease or stroke and 65% less likely to die of cancer.

According to researchers, women in their 50s who maintain these five healthy habits over time can expect to live another 43 years. Men, on the other hand, can expect to live for about another 38 years. Conversely, women who do not follow these habits could live another 29 years or so; men, on the other hand, would stop at 25.5 years.

What happens if you adopt a healthy lifestyle after 50?

If you haven’t followed a healthy lifestyle for most of your life and you decide to “change register” after 50, however, there is a good chance of extending one’s life. It should be noted that the study participants were aged between 30 and 75 years. Hu said their lifestyles had remained more or less constant throughout their lives. So the scientific data presented in this study cannot tell us with mathematical accuracy whether a person who improves his lifestyle after the age of 50 can actually benefit in the long term. And if, as a result, he can hope to live longer.

But, Hu said, previous studies have shown that people can reduce disease risks by adopting healthy habits at any point in their lives. In short, it doesn’t matter when you start managing your life in a healthier way, the main thing is to do it while you are still healthy.

A very important element in order to be able to live to a very old age is eat little and well, preferring fruit and vegetables. Green light then to fruit, whole grains, fish and poultry, legumes and “good” fats from dried fruit or extra virgin olive oil. Instead, sugars, red meat and sodium should be minimized – as many of you already know. In the long run, these can irreparably compromise the general health of the organism.

