If you follow this rule, you can drink tap water without any problems

It is around 100 times cheaper than retail water, has a significantly better environmental balance and is also more strictly controlled: tap water. It has several advantages over packaged bottled water.

However, many people have reservations about tap water. Above all, concerns about poor quality, possible germ contamination and health risks make many people prefer to use mineral water in the supermarket.

At first glance, the skepticism does not seem unfounded; After all, tap water flows through years-old pipes, where it sometimes sits for many hours before someone opens the tap. But are these concerns justified?

Tap water: generally low health risk

Drinking tap water is generally harmless. There are several reasons for this: Firstly, the quality of tap water in Germany is constantly monitored. The drinking water regulations, which have existed since 2001, specify which quality values ​​must be achieved. You don’t have to be put off by the fact that the water flows through meter-long old pipes. Tap water contains neither sugar nor protein and the pipes are completely dark; anything but good conditions for the formation of germs.

Theoretically, lead pipes pose a danger due to dissolved lead; However, the installation of lead pipes to supply drinking water has been banned throughout Germany since 1973. By the end of 2013, all lead pipes that transported drinking water had to be replaced with harmless pipes, which is why consumers no longer have to worry about dissolved lead in their tap water.

Note for holidaymakers: The quality of tap water can vary greatly from country to country and can sometimes be so low that it poses a health risk. When abroad, be sure to find out first whether you can drink local tap water and, if in doubt, only drink mineral water from pre-packaged bottles!

Drink tap water: You should always follow this rule

In Germany, water from your own tap is generally safe to drink. However, under certain conditions the quality of tap water can fluctuate. You should therefore follow a few rules to be on the safe side.

The most important thing: Always let the water run until it comes out of the tap cold. If the so-called stagnant water sits in the pipes for a long time, it heats up slightly, which can actually increase the risk of germ formation or the absorption of substances from the fittings.

It can also make sense to clean the tap from time to time; especially at the upper end where the water flows out, at the so-called aerator. If necessary, you should replace very old or damaged aerators with new aerators.

Last but not least, you should drink tap water as soon as possible and not leave it open or unrefrigerated for a longer period of time, as both – as with many other drinks – can have a negative impact on the quality.

