AGRAVIS supports Action Future Builders – Technology Science Research

Testimonial campaign and landing page – “We are builders of the future because…” starts

AGRAVIS is clearly committed to the German Farmers’ Association’s Future Builder campaign and underlines this with its own AGRAVIS testimonial campaign.

This not only addresses future topics, but also shows concrete solutions from AGRAVIS – and the people involved also stand for them. The AGRAVIS campaign wants to make facts about the solutions better known and therefore presents this content on one of its own landing pages www.zukunftsbauer.agravis.de.

AGRAVIS takes up the idea of ​​future builders in the testimonial campaign, uses the word and has created some motifs with employees in which the sentence “We are future builders because…” is completed. In this way, AGRAVIS wants to give agriculture and the cooperative network more visibility and underline the industry’s innovative strength, performance and solution orientation.

The testimonials are visible on the landing page and as posters around the Green Week in Berlin and on the AGRAVIS social media channels.

AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG is a modern agricultural trading company in the segments of agricultural products, animal nutrition, crop production and agricultural technology. It also operates in the areas of energy and Raiffeisen markets, including building materials stores and project construction. With over 6,600 employees, the AGRAVIS Group generates sales of around 9.4 billion euros and is a leading company in the industry with more than 400 locations, predominantly operating in Germany. International activities exist through subsidiaries and affiliated companies in more than 20 countries and export activities in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company headquarters is in Münster.

www.agravis.de

Contact

AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG

Bernd Homann

Industrieweg 110

48155 Münster

0251/682-2050

Share this: Facebook

X

