If you’ve noticed this incredible deterioration in your vision, suddenly, then you have Anton syndrome: this is how you go blind without even realizing it.

There are a number of problems that can occur in a person, including a drastic deterioration in vision. Here’s what happens when you suddenly don’t see like you used to: all the symptoms you didn’t know about Anton syndrome.

If you happen to see a person moving very blurry suddenly, then you’d do well to assume that they have a vision problem. Like everything, this too is linked to the brain so events can occur that seem inexplicable to us, but which in reality are not at all: thus we see Anton’s syndrome.

Anton’s syndrome: what are the symptoms and how to treat it

Anton syndrome, also known as Anton blindness, is a very rare symptom of brain damage. It occurs in the occipital lobe. It is also known as anosognosia and occurs when the patient suddenly does not see, but does not accept this condition and pretends to see. How do we notice it? We see a person constantly swerving, hitting a wall or trying to go through a closed door. It is therefore a condition in which the patient does not accept and does not become aware of having a problem: a brain lesion that causes the state of blindness.

This syndrome is named after the neurologist, Gabriel Anton, who identified it in 1895 by diagnosing it from a 69-year-old milkmaid who had damage to both temporal lobes, reports Iflscience.com. Describes exactly who has lost his sight, but claims to see and dismisses any evidence to the contrary by confabulating visions that make him think he sees.

In this case the patients will have severe mental confusion and will try to make others think they seeputting himself in absurd situations. Unfortunately it is a really suffering pathology and elderly patients often suffer from it. Not accepting the diagnosis makes blindness management and treatment even more complicated. But what can be done in these cases?

There is no real effective treatment of Anton’s syndrome. We need to act on the cause that led to the brain injury therefore, for example, in the case of stroke it is extremely limited. In cases where instead it develops due to multiple sclerosis then the drugs are able to help the patient. It is clearly a very rare syndrome, in fact very few cases have been recorded to date. In total, only 28 have been identified, three of which occurred as early as 63 AD. In history there is also a case of a 6-year-old boy, in fact the syndrome does not give discounts to anyone, like any disease.