Between Essen main station and Duisburg there is a risk of restrictions on rail traffic in the first half of April. The reason is construction work on the railway.

Anyone traveling by train between Duisburg and Essen must expect major restrictions in the first two weeks of April. Deutsche Bahn has announced that it will use the Easter holidays for extensive work.

Between Friday, March 31, from 9 p.m. and Friday, April 14, until 9 p.m., the route between Duisburg and Essen Central Station will be closed. In order to progress quickly, the work will take place both during the day and at night. According to a railway spokesman, 14 lines are affected.

Eight-lane expansion of the A3 is the reason for the construction work on the railway

Among other things, the work is related to the eight-lane expansion of the A3 at the Kaiserberg junction. The autobahn runs there over a total of eight tracks on the railway lines from Duisburg to Oberhausen and from Duisburg to Essen. Since the end of last year, DB has already established and built new catenary masts. The new masts will be installed and cables laid on the route towards Oberhausen by the end of March. Then it is the turn of the opposite direction.





