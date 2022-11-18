Urinating is good, but if you urinate too often in a single day it means that some checks are needed. Which ones exactly?

It is one of our daily rituals. As natural as drinking and eating. Only then we can’t keep everything inside our body, something has to be expelled. Urinating is essential for our body because it frees our bladder.

However, if you urinate too often, it is better to inform your doctor who will be able to recommend the necessary checks. In many cases, simply changing your diet may suffice. But let’s get into this delicate topic.

Urinating too often? The possible causes

More than forty years have passed since the famous song by Pippo Franco titled I miss the pee dad. The most joyful and nice way to tell a stimulus that, physiologically, reminds us of our duty several times a day. Because urinating is a vital function for our body and not urinating or urinating in excess can hide serious problems.

When our daily life is too often interrupted by the need to run to the bathroom, then it’s time to talk to your doctor, who could solve the problem by identifying the causes that usually cause this “excessive urge” to pee. In many cases the cause can be found in our diet. In fact, there are foods and drinks that favor what is called urinationor the act of urinating.

Alcohol e coffee, citrus fruits e chocolate, tomatoes e spicy foods are the greatest dangers for our bladder and those that can push it to urinate several times during the day. For those who suffer from diabetesWith high blood sugar, urination can become more frequent. Also in this case, the doctor can advise how best to manage blood sugar itself, perhaps starting with a more rigid but balanced diet.

Urinary tract infections

Another cause of excessive urination can result from aurinary tract infection. Infection that can involve not only burning and pain when urinating itself but also fever and pain in the pelvic area. An excellent remedy, in these cases, and not only, is to drink plenty of water, take care of intimate hygiene but without the use of antibacterial products, urinate after sexual intercourse and avoid holding pee.

Even some drugs, such as i diuretics, which are usually prescribed to people with high blood pressure, can cause the urge to pee. In that case it will be up to the treating doctor to change the drug to eliminate the problem. I miss the pee dad it made us smile for a long time. To keep smiling for a long time even when you go to pee, just pay a little attention to what our body tells us.