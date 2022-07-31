Having glowing and healthy skin makes us feel good about ourselves. To help us in this goal there are also the foods we eat that can make a difference. In fact, the foods we consume greatly affect our appearance, and the first part we present to people, the most visible, is precisely our skin.

There is a direct connection between what we eat and our appearance. Sometimes you wake up in the morning with a few pimples too many, sadly reflecting on the feast of sweets or fried food made the night before. So today we will see 10 foods that can help us make our skin healthy.

If you want healthier skin, eat these 10 foods: “amazing”

Let’s start with the carrots. Full of anti-oxidants and vitamin C, they are excellent companions in the anti-aging fight. Vitamin C is very relevant in our body for the synthesis of new collagen, one of the two essential proteins for the structure of the skin (the other is elastin). Salmon is another skin food, it is part of the fish family fats, so called because they are full of Omega-3 fats, essential for skin health. Omega-3s are in fact considerable because they keep the skin compact, elastic and hydrated. A lack of these fats can lead to dryness and accelerate skin aging.

Then, almonds contain many flavonoids, even if less in percentage than for example a pomegranate. On the other hand, however, they have a high concentration of alpha-tocopherol, a nutrient that is part of the vitamin E family. The alpha-tocopherol is able to give a strong defense to the skin against harmful UV rays.

Cited previously, pomegranate is certainly not among the most consumed fruits in Italy, but it is among the best anti-aging allies that can be found in nature. This fruit contains an incredible amount of anti-oxidants able to counteract the action of free radicals and prevent premature aging. In particular, these anti-oxidants are flavonoids.

Finally, other foods that work both defensively and nourishingly against the skin are: broccoli, garlic, potatoes, beans and asparagus. So here’s how to safeguard it with the right diet. If you follow our advice, you will have a healthy and glowing skin.