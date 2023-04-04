Home Health If your nails look like this then there’s a problem with your diet!
If your nails look like this then there's a problem with your diet!

If your nails look like this then there’s a problem with your diet!
What do the marks on the nails mean? – Modaeimmagine.it

Nails with white marks can indicate food deficiencies, here’s how to interpret their signals.

There are five signs that indicate a lack of some substances that are necessary for the body to feel good and one of these manifests itself right on the nails.

If you are following avaried and balanced diet it means that all the macronutrients essential for your body are included in your diet, i.e. proteins, fats and carbohydrates in the correct percentage.

In particular, it is preferable to choose vegetable proteins rather than animals to obtain the maximum benefits, above all due to the fact that an excess of proteins of animal origin in the diet can cause pathologies affecting the liver and the circulatory system.

Proteins of animal origin are contained in meat, fish and eggs, while those of vegetable origin are mostly found in legumes.

Proper nutrition for well-being and beauty

Contrary to what one might think, the vegan and vegetarian food style does not cause protein deficiencies except in rare cases. But whatever your diet, it’s important to know the signals your body sends to indicate a low protein intake.

If you notice one of the 5 signs indicated below increases protein in the diet:

  • excessive tiredness and for no real reason
  • fatigue, lack of endurance
  • cracked and dry skin
  • thin and weak hair, which breaks easily and falls out in large quantities
  • white marks and grooves on the nails, especially horizontally (the larger the spots and the deeper the grooves, the more serious the lack of proteins).
Modaeimmagini.it

What happens if you don’t increase the protein in your diet

If proteins are deficient, a significant decrease in muscle mass, you feel without strength o you are unable to carry out normal daily activities with sufficient energy. You get tired even faster and can’t sustain physical effort for a long time. Many people tend to attribute these signals to “a period when they are particularly tired” but this is often not the case.

If, in addition to the symptoms listed above, you often feel hungry between meals, it means that your body runs out of carbohydrates quickly and does not have enough protein available to continue generating the energy it needs. For this reason the advice is to integrate proteins mainly through foods of plant origin, avoiding increasing the amount of meat (especially red meat) consumed during weekly meals.

