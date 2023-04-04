Home Business Craftsmanship: The job of a miller – salary of more than 100,000 euros and never unemployed
Craftsmanship: The job of a miller – salary of more than 100,000 euros and never unemployed

Craftsmanship: The job of a miller – salary of more than 100,000 euros and never unemployed

Jan Gausepohl is an experienced man and has worked on several continents. “You will never be unemployed again in my job. You can choose any destination you want to work on anywhere in the world. And you have an optimal relationship between tradition and modernity,” says the graduate miller in his office at the new mill of the food manufacturer Bauck in Rosche near Uelzen. In fact, there are currently practically no unemployed millers in Germany. And the earning potential ranges up to an annual income of more than 100,000 euros.

