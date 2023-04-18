Ilary Blasi, Totti and… Amanda Lear

Isola dei Famosi 2023 begins on Canale 5 and Ilary Blasi begins with a dig addressed to Francesco Totti. “Many things have changed over the past year, as you know a man who was by my side is no longer here today …. I’m talking about Nicola Savino who is following us from home!”, says the presenter with the words dedicated to the former work partner. The words, however, are tailor-made for Francesco Totti. Compared to a year ago, the showgirl and the former Roma captain separated: the end of the marriage, obviously at the center of gossip and news, winds through periodic appointments in court.

The presenter’s words bounced off Twitter and monopolized the attention of many users, as trends show. Ilary Blasi also causes discussion for the look. The hairstyle in particular becomes an assist for a comparison that seems appropriate to many: “She looks like Amanda Lear”, many write ironically.